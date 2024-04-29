12 hurt as drilling truck overturns in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: As many as 12 labourers were injured, five of them critically, after the borewell drilling truck they were travelling in overturned at Taptapani ghat in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The accident took place when the truck was heading to Berhampur from Katamaha under Mohana block in Gajapati district. The driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and turned turtle by trapping 12 labourers underneath it.

However, locals rescued 10 of them and Pattapur police along with the fire brigade personnel rescued the other two labourers trapped under it.

All the injured were rushed to Digapahandi community health centre (CHC), with five critically injured shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after their condition worsened.

Police also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.