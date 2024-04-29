421 undergraduates awarded degrees at XIM University

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 421 undergraduate students were conferred degrees in their respective disciplines at the eighth convocation ceremony of XIM University, Bhubaneswar here recently.

Noted innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk graced the occasion as the chief guest and convocation speaker. The founder of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) in his address emphasised that one needs to be a problem solver.

“The world is full of problems and if you are able to solve them, you are a true leader,” Wangchuk said while stating the three pillars of a successful and purposeful life are curiosity, empathy and spirit of initiative.

He encouraged students to take initiative and experience as this boosts confidence which in turn leads to success. Wangchuk also presented Medals for Academic Excellence to the top rank holders from various schools during the convocation. Co-founder and CEO of HIAL Gitanjali JB, who also happens to be an alumna of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, 1996-batch, was also present at the convocation.

XIM University VC Antony R Uvari, registrar S Antony Raj, chief finance officer V Arockia Das, COE Prof Andrew Dutta and other dignitaries were present at the convocation.