Affordable food in general coaches soon

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to serve hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices in unreserved coaches.

Railway officials said the initiative will benefit those travelling in unreserved compartments (general class coaches) and who may not always have access to convenient and budget-friendly meal options. In ECoR jurisdiction, economy meals are being provided to the passengers at important railway stations like Khurda Road and Palasa in Khurda Road division, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Balangir and Kantabanji in Sambalpur division and Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in Waltair division.

The initiative has been launched in view of a surge in passenger traffic during summer.