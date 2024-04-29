BJP’s rise to put pressure on BJD, Congress in Koraput

JEYPORE: Swimming against the current, the BJP has emerged as a strong force in Koraput changing the political dynamics and challenging the status quo in the region.
Historically, the BJP struggled to establish vote banks in Koraput due to a lack of strong leadership and organisational activities. However, the tide began to turn with the Modi wave during the 2019 elections, where BJP candidates improved vote share across the district.
This time around, groundwork by the BJP well in advance of the elections has extended the party’s reach to the grassroots level, particularly in tribal areas. The frequent visits of Central ministers and repeated meetings have bolstered the party’s image, posing a threat to its opponents.
The growing influence of the Modi factor, particularly after the consecration of Ram Lalla temple and anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling BJD, have further boosted the BJP’s prospects in many areas of the district.
Unlike previous elections, where the BJP posed minimal threat, the party’s candidates are now on par with their rivals from BJD and Congress in all five Assembly constituencies (AC) of Koraput district, believe political analysts.
In 2019, party candidate in Koraput AC Tripurari Garada had secured 33,994 votes (24.83 pc). Similarly, Kotpad candidate Khageswar Pujari got 35,366 votes (21.08 pc ), whereas in Pottangi AC, BJP candidate Ram Chandra Pangi logged 25,956 votes (17.8 pc). In Laxmipur and Jeypore ACs, BJP candidates fared equally well, improving their tally.
Poll pundits predict there will be a substantial increase in BJP votes, much higher than in 2019. The BJP’s candidates in Koraput district include Raghuram Macha for Koraput, Goutam Samantray for Jeypore, Kailash Kulesika for Laxmipur, Chaitanya Nandibali for Pottangi, and Rupu Bhatra for Kotpad.