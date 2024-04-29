BJP’s rise to put pressure on BJD, Congress in Koraput

JEYPORE: Swimming against the current, the BJP has emerged as a strong force in Koraput changing the political dynamics and challenging the status quo in the region.

Historically, the BJP struggled to establish vote banks in Koraput due to a lack of strong leadership and organisational activities. However, the tide began to turn with the Modi wave during the 2019 elections, where BJP candidates improved vote share across the district.

This time around, groundwork by the BJP well in advance of the elections has extended the party’s reach to the grassroots level, particularly in tribal areas. The frequent visits of Central ministers and repeated meetings have bolstered the party’s image, posing a threat to its opponents.

The growing influence of the Modi factor, particularly after the consecration of Ram Lalla temple and anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling BJD, have further boosted the BJP’s prospects in many areas of the district.