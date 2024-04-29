BJP’s roadshow ignites enthusiasm in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: The town witnessed a massive display of BJP’s election campaign as the party took out a grand roadshow, led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

The event, which began at 7 pm, saw a huge turnout of supporters and enthusiastic participation from BJP leaders, including Bargarh Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Purohit and Jharsuguda Assembly nominee Tankadhar Tripathy.

Soon after Sai reached Jharsuguda airport, Pradhan along with other BJP leaders welcomed him. The procession, accompanied by tight security, proceeded to Manmohan ME School ground, where BJP supporters eagerly awaited.