Congress fields Nagendra Pradhan from Sambalpur

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Sunday announced former MP Nagendra Pradhan as its candidate for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. The party nominated senior leader Suresh Mohapatra from the prestigious Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency.

Besides, the party also nominated Sofia Firdous, daughter of senior Congress leader Mohammed Moquim as its candidate for Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat. General secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) KC Venugopal in a release announced candidates for two Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats. This includes replacement of candidate in Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies, Baripada-ST and Khandapada.

Pradhan, a former minister in the Naveen Patnaik government, had won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on a BJD ticket. He had resigned from BJD on Thursday and joined Congress. The grand old party had earlier announced Dulal Chandra Pradhan as its candidate from the seat but replaced him with Pradhan on the day.

Mohapatra is a senior leader and at present the president of the Cuttack city Congress committee. He had earlier unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections twice from Cuttack-Choudwar and a by-election from Athagarh. Congress sources maintained he has been fielded from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat as he is a known personality who has the potential of attracting votes. Mohapatra replaced Panchanan Kanungo, a former minister who had contested as a Congress candidate from the seat in 2019.