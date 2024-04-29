Heat torment on, Angul hottest at 44.3 degree Celsius

Most parts of the state experienced sweltering heat and 27 places recorded 40 degree C or more on the day. Of them, 12 places recorded 43 degree C or above. Bhubaneswar witnessed a marginal drop in temperature by recording 43.2 degree C but it did not provide any respite to citizens as the day temperature was above normal by 5.4 degree C.

Some parts in Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts experienced nor’wester rains on the day which provided a much-needed reprieve to people. Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave in Cuttack, Khurda and 13 other districts on Monday. “Odisha experienced heatwave condition for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday. Heatwave to severe heatwave condition is likely to prevail in some districts at least till Wednesday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

The harsh weather condition is expected to continue as the Met office has forecast maximum temperature to remain above normal by 4 degree C to 6 degree C in some parts of the state during the next three to four days. The temperature is expected to hover around 43 degree C in the capital city on Monday.