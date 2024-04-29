Land outsees urged against poll boycott in Odisha

ROURKELA: Sundargarh administration has urged the persons displaced by mining projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) not to boycott the upcoming elections on May 20.
As per sources, displaced persons of around 14 villages in Hemgir block of the district had announced boycotting the upcoming elections over inordinate delay in settlement of job, compensation and resettlement claims as a mark of protest.
Sundargarh ADM RN Sahoo and ADM (revenue) Abhimanyu Majhi along with MCL authorities organised a tripartite meeting with representatives of the displaced persons recently appealing them not to refrain from the voting process.
The officials pointed out that more clarification was required on the order of the Supreme Court (SC) towards settlement of employment claims from four affected villages of Tumulia, Jhupuranga, Kiripsira and Ratansara. Stress was also laid on seeking clarification from the SC at the earliest.
The administration sought everyone’s cooperation for smooth conduct of the polls and settlement of pending R&R claims, he said.