Land outsees urged against poll boycott in Odisha

ROURKELA: Sundargarh administration has urged the persons displaced by mining projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) not to boycott the upcoming elections on May 20.

As per sources, displaced persons of around 14 villages in Hemgir block of the district had announced boycotting the upcoming elections over inordinate delay in settlement of job, compensation and resettlement claims as a mark of protest.

Sundargarh ADM RN Sahoo and ADM (revenue) Abhimanyu Majhi along with MCL authorities organised a tripartite meeting with representatives of the displaced persons recently appealing them not to refrain from the voting process.