NGT suggests Rs 96 crore fine for excess mining in Odisha

CUTTACK: The joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended Rs 96 crore environmental compensation to be paid by a private lessee for carrying out excess mining at Damanbhuin laterite stone quarry under Tangi tehsil in Khurda district.

NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata had constituted the committee in September last year after Ajay Behera of Jankia filed a petition alleging illegal mining at the quarry in form of mining beyond lease area and more than the limit prescribed in the mining plan. Behera also sought direction to the district collector to initiate criminal proceedings under sections 379, 420, 120B of IPC and section 19 of Environment Protection Act 1986 against the lessee and tehsildar of Tangi. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.In pursuance of the order a committee comprising mining officer (Khurda), scientist, State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority and deputy director Mines conducted a joint inspection and prepared a report that was submitted before the Tribunal on Friday.

The joint inspection report dated April 18 was submitted along with the affidavit filed by member secretary, SEIAA Dr Kailasam Murugesen on Friday. The report estimated the excess mining by the lessee was approximately 64,254 cubic metre. The panel has recommended collection of Rs 96.28 crore environmental compensation from the private lessee. The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) fixed July 5 as the next date for hearing while giving the private lessee time till then to file a reply.