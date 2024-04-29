Odisha 5T chairman Pandian visits Madhu Babu’s birthplace

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of 5T and BJD leader VK Pandian on Sunday visited Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district, the birthplace of Madhu Babu, and paid homage to the architect of modern Odisha.

Pandian garlanded the statue and visited the Madhu Babu Museum at Satyabhamapur. Later, he met villagers and discussed about the contributions of Madhu Babu with them. The villagers thanked Pandian for the development work at Satyabhamapur which has now turned into a place of inspiration for youths. The 5T chairman had visited Satyabhamapur last year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned a project worth `23 crore for the development of the place and renovation of the museum. The heritage place has now turned into a place of pride for the people of Odisha.