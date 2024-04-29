Odisha BJP alleges poll code violation by senior official of chief minister’s office

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday petitioned the chief electoral officer (CEO) against violation of model code of conduct by a senior official of chief minister’s office (CMO).

A BJP delegation led by senior leader and former president of the party’s state unit Samir Mohanty submitted a memorandum addressed to the CEO, to one of his officers alleging that Special Secretary to CM Vineel Krishna accompanied BJD leader and 5T chairman VK Pandian during his visit to Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri on Saturday.

Submitting photographs and video recordings as proof to the CEO, Mohanty said Pandian is a new leader of the BJD. A senior officer of the CMO has nothing to do with a BJD leader during the latter’s visit to Jagannath temple, Puri.

Recently, an OAS officer received the resignation letter of a former BJD MP who had gone to give it to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, he said.