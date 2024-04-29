Odisha: Madhu Babu museum lies in neglect
CUTTACK: Two years after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the museum and interpretation centre constructed at the birthplace of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das at Satyabhamapur in Salipur block is languishing in abject neglect.
Constructed at a cost of `1.62 crore by the Tourism department, the centre was inaugurated by the chief minister virtually on April 28, 2022 on the 174th birth anniversary of Madhu Babu. However, the centre is locked since then much to the consternation of tourists and locals.
Sources said, except a few photographs which were reportedly brought from Madhu Babu’s ancestral house, the centre does not have any rare artefact pertaining to his life of or daily use articles. The apathy of the government towards the centre is such that it is yet to appoint a caretaker or curator for the centre. The centre was handed over to secretary of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, which runs from Madhu Babu’s ancestral house at Satyabhamapur for operation and maintenance.
“Several rare objects relating to the life of Madhu Babu and his daily use articles are preserved in the state museum and also at several other places. If the same are collected and showcased in the museum, it will not only attract tourists but also inspire people especially the young generation. The proposed light and sound show on the life of Madhu Babu and his achievements is also yet to materialise,” said some locals.
The state government had initiated steps for renovating ‘Rasa Pokhari’, a pond located in front of Madhu Babu’s ancestral house around two-and-a-half years back. But due to lack of maintenance, its condition is fast deteriorating.
The state government had assured to develop Satyabhamapur village into a model village. Though it has declared the birthplace of Madhu Babu as a tourist place, nothing substantial has so far been done to attract tourists, alleged locals.
Efforts to elicit response on the matter from the district administration proved futile.