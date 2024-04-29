Odisha: Madhu Babu museum lies in neglect

CUTTACK: Two years after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the museum and interpretation centre constructed at the birthplace of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das at Satyabhamapur in Salipur block is languishing in abject neglect.

Constructed at a cost of `1.62 crore by the Tourism department, the centre was inaugurated by the chief minister virtually on April 28, 2022 on the 174th birth anniversary of Madhu Babu. However, the centre is locked since then much to the consternation of tourists and locals.

Sources said, except a few photographs which were reportedly brought from Madhu Babu’s ancestral house, the centre does not have any rare artefact pertaining to his life of or daily use articles. The apathy of the government towards the centre is such that it is yet to appoint a caretaker or curator for the centre. The centre was handed over to secretary of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, which runs from Madhu Babu’s ancestral house at Satyabhamapur for operation and maintenance.