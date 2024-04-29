Odisha man pledges to donate organs on wedding anniversary

PARADIP: Celebration held a completely unique meaning for a man in Paradip, who offered an extraordinary gift to mankind - the pledge of his organs for donation on his 15th wedding anniversary.

Prabir Kumar Pradhan, a social activist and employee of IFFCO, surprised his family and garnered blessings from the local community with his selfless gesture. At an event organised by the inmates of Sairam Old Age Home, Prabir, accompanied by his wife Debshree Pradhan and their daughter, celebrated their wedding anniversary amidst the elderly residents.

Cutting a cake and sharing the joy with the seniors, Prabir publicly announced his commitment to organ donation. Having registered and received a pledge certificate from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, on February 27, 2024 Prabir disclosed his decision, which he had kept secret from everyone, including his wife, until that moment.