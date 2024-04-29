Odisha: Under-construction portico caves in, four workers injured

PURI: At least four persons suffered grievous injuries after the under-construction portico of a building collapsed on them at Puri railway station on Sunday.

The mishap took place at around 9.45 am. Sources said six workers were engaged in roof slab casting of the portico as part of the ongoing Puri railway station redevelopment plan. All of a sudden, the structure collapsed trapping four of the workers under the debris.

Hearing the loud sound, other workers present nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped persons. The injured workers were taken to the district headquarters hospital, Puri. One of them was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition worsened.

On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP), fire services personnel and authorities of East Coast Railway (ECoR) reached the spot. Sub-divisional magistrate Gopinath Kuanr and the city DSP of Puri also arrived at the mishap site.