Odisha: Under-construction portico caves in, four workers injured

PURI: At least four persons suffered grievous injuries after the under-construction portico of a building collapsed on them at Puri railway station on Sunday.
The mishap took place at around 9.45 am. Sources said six workers were engaged in roof slab casting of the portico as part of the ongoing Puri railway station redevelopment plan. All of a sudden, the structure collapsed trapping four of the workers under the debris.
Hearing the loud sound, other workers present nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped persons. The injured workers were taken to the district headquarters hospital, Puri. One of them was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition worsened.
On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP), fire services personnel and authorities of East Coast Railway (ECoR) reached the spot. Sub-divisional magistrate Gopinath Kuanr and the city DSP of Puri also arrived at the mishap site.
Suspecting that more workers could be trapped under the debris, JCB machines were engaged to remove the collapsed iron structure installed for laying the roof.
Locals claimed no engineer was present at the construction site to ensure the safety of workers. The mishap took place due to the negligence of the railway authorities, they alleged.
Meanwhile, ECoR has ordered a probe into the incident. Official sources said the chief administrative officer (construction) has been asked to ascertain the reasons behind the collapse and a submit a report. Action would be taken as per rules if anyone is found guilty.
The local construction agency entrusted with the job will also be brought to the task if any negligence is found on its part, the sources added.
The Puri railway station is being redeveloped at a cost of around `364 crore. BC Bhuyan Construction Pvt Ltd is executing the modernisation works.