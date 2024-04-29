Parties urged not to use kids in poll activities in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJD, BJP and Congress frequenting the Election Commission accusing one another of using children in poll campaigns, the chief electoral officer, Odisha, has urged all recognised national and state political parties to strictly adhere to the instructions and not involve children in any kind of election activities.

Additional CEO N Thirumala Naik, in a letter to the presidents and secretaries of recognised national and state political parties as well as recognised unregistered political parties, urged not to use children in any kind of election activities including campaign, canvassing of votes, distribution of posters and pamphlets, slogans or poll-related meetings.

As per the EC guidelines, holding children in arms, carrying them in vehicles or making them a part of election campaign or rallies will be considered as violation of the guidelines.

Further, use of children to create semblance of political campaign either by spoken words/poem/songs, display of insignia of political party or candidate, exhibiting ideology of political party, promoting achievements of a political party or criticising the opponent political parties or candidates shall not be resorted to, Naik stated.