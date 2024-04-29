Poll equation gets complex in Birmitrapur after JMM names Nihar as its candidate

ROURKELA: Seeking a comeback in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) finalised the candidature of its former legislator Nihar Surin from the bordering Assembly constituency of Birmitrapur on Sunday.

Nihar had recently quit the BJD and returned to his parent party. The JMM would contest the polls in Birmitrapur with the support of the Congress.

After rejoining the JMM on April 22, Nihar visited Ranchi in Jharkhand where JMM patriarch and Rajya Sabha Member Shibu Soren approved his candidature. Reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Birmitrapur shares major border with Jharkhand’s Simdega and West Singhbhum districts. The constituency has strong cultural affinity with Jharkhand and a sizable committed voters of JMM.

Nihar said he is happy to return to the JMM and looks forward to regroup the party cadres. The Congress workers would support JMM and in return, JMM would work in Birmitrapur for Congress’ Sundargarh Lok Sabha candidate Janardan Dehury.

Nihar was the vice-president of BJD’s Rourkela organisational district. He quit BJD on April 8 opposing the entry of parachute candidate Rohit Joseph Tirkey, son of four-time MLA George Tirkey.