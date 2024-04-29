There is no anti-incumbency against BJD: Santrupt Misra

Former CEO of Birla Carbon and HR head of Aditya Birla Group Santrupt Misra has joined BJD after spending 28 years in the corporate world. He has been fielded by BJD from the prestigious Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency by replacing six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab. Hemant Kumar Rout speaks to him about his and the party’s prospects, and his aspirations for the constituency and its people.

From the corporate world to political pitch, the transition must have been difficult for you. Did you approach BJD or the party approached you?

It is not about someone approaching the other. It is a courtship that grew over a period of time. I had interacted with some people in the government on many occasions and shared many ideas. The government had offered me an opportunity in 2018 which I could not take up due to some personal reasons. And then when I decided to come to public life, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during an interaction encouraged me to join the party. The more I saw him the more I liked the man. The common ground was that he was about Odisha and I was about Odisha. However, my tryst with BJD grew after I joined the party. I chose BJD mostly for three reasons - personality of the chief minister, holistic development taken place in the state during his tenure and my intention to return to Odisha to work for my people with the experience I have acquired over the years.

You belong to Puri. You could have opted for the Puri constituency. Why did you choose Cuttack? People there are saying you are an outsider.

Believe me, nobody asked me the constituency I want to contest from. I did not even know that I would fight the Lok Sabha election. That’s why I think it is destiny. The party asked me to contest and I accepted it. Simply because it is an old and prestigious seat. I studied at Cuttack and I feel I am a true ‘Katakia’. Puri would have the benefit of saying my village and Cuttack is a benefit of saying where I grew up. Those who did not know my background were tagging me as an outsider. But now nobody says it. I am well accepted across the constituency.