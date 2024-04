BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: With BJP making Odia Asmita (pride) its major poll plank in Odisha, party national president JP Nadda on Sunday called upon the people to oust the BJD government and prevent an outsider from taking the helm of the state.

Addressing a massive election rally called Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Ambapua near Berhampur in Ganjam district, Nadda said a conspiracy has been hatched to impose an outsider on the state. The person is now being groomed to take over the mantle of the chief minister.

“Don’t you have any capable Odia leader to manage the affairs of the state? It is a matter of great concern that efforts are on to transfer the power to an outsider,” Nadda said.

The BJP has adopted an aggressive Odia pride narrative after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s decision to contest the upcoming polls from two Assembly seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his April 25 visit to the state had said that the chief minister will leave one seat to his political heir.

Launching a strident attack on the BJD government, the BJP chief said corruption and Babu Raj have become the hallmark of the ruling party. “As many as 160 chit fund companies have looted more than Rs 32,000 crore from around 20 lakh people of the state but the government is doing nothing to recover the money. Will you allow such a corrupt government to continue? If you want to see good government like the one provided by Narendra Modi remove BJD and bring BJP to power,” he said.