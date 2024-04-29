With BJP hot on its tail, BJD may find the going tough in Jajpur bastion

BHUBANESWAR: Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency has been a traditional stronghold of BJD, like several others in coastal Odisha.

While candidates of the regional outfit have won five elections consecutively from Jajpur since 1999, it is also the home district of BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and holds a special position in the politics of the party. But this time, the organisational secretary of the party, Das, a three-time MLA from Jajpur Assembly seat, is contesting from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speculations are rife that Das may also contest from Korei Assembly seat, considered to be his home ground, from where his father Ashok Das had won five times. The fact that BJD is yet to announce its candidate for Korei has fuelled such rumours in political circles.

While BJD has repeated Sarmistha Sethi from Jajpur Lok Sabha seat, sources in the regional outfit maintained BJP seems to be catching up in the constituency as is evident from the results of 2019 elections. Amiya Kanta Mallick, the BJP candidate in 2019, had polled more than 4.42 lakh votes and was defeated by a margin of a little over one lakh votes.

But the BJP has changed its candidate this time and fielded Rabindra Narayan Behera, a well-known figure in the field of Information Technology who retired as the director of the Odisha unit of National Informatics Centre (NIC) in 2019. Behera, who belongs to Rajendrapur panchayat under Bari Assembly seat had joined BJP after his retirement.

Sources in BJP are confident the party’s vote base has grown in the constituency this time. Besides, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further strengthen the performance of the candidate who is a completely new face.