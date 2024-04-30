236 students of IIM-Sambalpur awarded degrees

SAMBALPUR : At least 236 students of Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) were awarded degrees at the 8th convocation ceremony of the premier B-school on Monday.

In the welcome address, IIM-S director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “This batch is graduating into an exciting era when the Indian economy is booming. India’s current economic landscape has rich potential for not only corporate giants but also start-ups funded by various stakeholders, including the government. India boasts over 98,000 start-ups and more than 110 unicorns, showcasing the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.”

Delivering the keynote address, founder, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Shekhar Gosh shared insights from his life and highlighted the challenges faced by individuals at the grassroots level including the need to borrow money at exorbitant interest rates due to lack of access to affordable finance.

Of the total 236 students who were awarded degrees, 46 were Executive MBA students. A total of five medals were awarded to meritorious students of the graduating class. In the MBA programme, the prestigious Chairman’s Gold Medal for scholastic performance was received by Priya Pant from Uttar Pradesh for securing the first rank. The Director’s Gold Medal was awarded to Aditya Kumar from Bihar for securing the second rank.

For the Executive MBA, the Chairman’s Gold Medal was awarded to Roma Dash from Odisha. The Director’s Gold Medal was received by Binaya Bhusan Panda from Odisha.

Chairman, BOG, IIM-S and CEO, Salesforce India Arundhati Bhattacharya presided over the convocation ceremony. Among others, deans and faculty members were also present.