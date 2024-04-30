30 of marriage party injured in accident

JAGATSINGNPUR : Nearly 30 people of a marriage party sustained injuries when a passenger bus in which they were travelling overturned on the Tihudi-Naharana Road, under Balikuda police station late on Sunday night. Ten of them are in critical condition.

According to sources, around 40 people from Dhanurbellari, under Bandar marine police station, were returning from a marriage ceremony in Balikuda Bazaar when the mishap took place near Shova Village.

The critically-injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene. One of the victims, Manas Kandi, attributed the incident to the driver’s reckless driving, which led to the overturning of the bus.

The Balikuda police have confiscated the bus and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.