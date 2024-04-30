CM’s leadership propelled Odisha’s success: VK Pandian

MALKANGIRI/KOTPAD : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, not the BJP, introduced the free rice scheme in the state, said BJD leader and 5T chairman v while speaking at a massive public gathering in Kalimela and Mathili in the district on Monday.

The leader was campaigning for BJD’s Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur Pradeep Majhi, Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly constituency candidates Manas Madkami and Laxmipriya Nayak respectively, on the day.

Addressing the crowd, Pandian emphasised that despite claims by the BJP, it was Naveen Patnaik who initiated the `2 per kg rice scheme in 2008, followed by the `1 per kg rice scheme from Malkangiri in 2013, later making it free for the people.

Highlighting Naveen’s commitment to the tribal community, Pandian praised the chief minister for establishing special development councils in the state aimed at conserving tribal culture while promoting development objectives and retaining tribal identity.

Lauding the CM’s efforts in promoting education, Pandian said, “Odisha has recorded the highest number of girls, including tribals, pursuing education in the country. For the purpose, thousands of hostels were constructed under Patnaik’s leadership.”

The bureaucrat-turned-politician highlighted Naveen’s historic decision to withdraw approximately 50,000 cases, primarily forest and excise-related, against tribals, emphasising that such an action had never been undertaken elsewhere in the country.

The BJD leader reiterated that schemes like Rs 1 per kg rice, BSKY, LAccMI, and other welfare schemes were initiated from Malkangiri, because the CM has a strong bond with the district. “It is Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, not a double-engine, that has propelled Odisha’s success over the years,” Pandian asserted.

Addressing another gathering at Kotpad later in the day, the leader said, only the CM thinks about tribal empowerment in the state and no other political parties or leaders have done so. “Naveen Patnaik has laid emphasis on improving education, communication, employment and infrastructure development in the tribal areas during the last 24 years of BJD rule and he will continue to do so after being elected for the sixth time,” said Pandian.

Listing out development works taken up by the CM in Kotpad area, the leader asked people to vote for LS candidate Pradeep Majhi and Kotpad AC candidate Chandra Sekhar Majhi.

It was the third public meeting of Pandian in Koraput district where he sought public support to vote for BJD candidates while four days back, he held two meetings in Pottangi and Laxmipur constituency.