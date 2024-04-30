Ensure water, ORS at election rallies: Odisha CS directs collectors

BHUBANESWAR : With the state reeling under an unprecedented heatwave and campaigning by political parties gathering momentum, chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Monday directed all district collectors to ensure people attending political rallies do not face drinking water shortage.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the state secretariat virtually, the chief secretary said public safety is the responsibility of the administration. Steps should be taken in advance to ensure adequate supply of drinking water and oral rehydration solution at places where public meetings and political rallies are planned by political parties.

He further directed the Energy department to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state.

The collectors were asked to coordinate with the department and district officials of the distribution companies for immediate restoration of power supply in case of disruption due to local factors or ‘Kalbaishakhi’.

In case of any exigencies due to natural disaster, sub-divisional and district authorities were asked to take the assistance of disaster mitigation authority through Odisha Disaster Resources Network (ODRN) portal. Jena asked the Health department to strengthen intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals to deal with sunstroke cases. Emphasising on ICE activities, he said people should be made aware of preventive measures to be taken to stay safe during heatwave.

Development commissioner Anu Garg, additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu and principal secretaries of departments concerned were present.