Odisha: 32-year-old man gets 7 years RI for raping woman in 2022

BALOASORE : The Special Court of Balasore on Monday awarded a 32-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman and impregnating her on the pretext of marriage and job promise in 2022.

The convict Sameer Kumar Parida of Sindhia village was slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 by judge Lilipta Pasayat. The judgement was pronounced based on the statements of 12 witnesses and examination of medical reports.

Public prosecutor (PP) S Kar said the incident came to fore when a complaint was lodged by the victim on June 19, 2022. She belonged to Chandipur area of the district. The accused and the victim met each other in a meeting at Rajabagicha area in Balasore town in January 2020. Both served in a private finance company. The duo exchanged their mobile numbers which later progressed into a relationship.

Parida had also established physical relationship with the victim by promising to marry her and also arranging a better job for her. After the woman got pregnant, she asked Sameer to marry her but he denied.

Then, she met the accused’s parents and informed them about the relationship but his family members did not believe her and supported their son. The accused parents claimed that the woman was blaming their son for no reason.

The woman then lodged an FIR in Chandipur police station on June 19, 2022. Following which, police arrested the accused, registered a rape case on June 29, 2022 and further remanded him in judicial custody, said PP Kar.