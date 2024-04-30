Odisha: Three held for looting people posing as cops

CUTTACK : Badambadi police on Monday arrested three persons who used to pose as Crime Branch personnel and rob people of money, ornaments and valuables.

The accused are Raza Ali (24) of Deojhiri Colony, Jafar Hussain (42) and Hasan Ali (28) Irani Gali in Maharashtra. Additional DCP Anil Mishra said, the three were arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by Sibu Biswas of Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Sibu alleged he was en route to an imitation shop at Moon Light Lane in Pithapur to buy an anklet on April 19 at around 11.50 am when the accused intercepted him posing as personnel of Crime Branch.

When Sibu asked them to prove their identity, one of the accused snatched his bag comprising Rs 30,000 in cash. The modus operandi of the accused involved employing tactics to deceive and manipulate their victims into handing over their gold ornaments or other valuables. The tactics included false accusations, intimidation or coercion against the victims. Many individuals have fallen victim to the accused, resulting in the loss of their hard-earned savings and valuables, said Mishra.

The accused are involved in 14 cases of loot registered at different police stations in the city. Police seized Rs 14,950 in cash, five imitation jewellery, paper currency of Bhutan, two motorcycles, a plastic wrist watch, some personal documents and two rings from them.