Sunstroke claims 2 lives as Odisha grapples with heatwave

BHUBANESWAR : The blistering heatwave that has ravaged the state for the last over a fortnight has claimed two lives.

The special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office on Monday confirmed that a 50-year-old man died of sunstroke in Dhenkanal district.

On April 19, the government had confirmed the first sunstroke death in the state from Balasore district.

SRC officials said they have received eight reports of suspected sunstroke deaths from different parts of the state and they are being examined. Three cases have been reported from Balangir district and one each from Cuttack, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara.

Health department officials said around 257 people were hospitalised due to sunstroke or heat-related illness in different parts of Odisha. Sundargarh reported 60 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Mayurbhanj (40) and Khurda (36). Of the total 36 cases reported in Khurda district, 18 are undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, 32 places recorded 40 degree C or more. Baripada sizzled at 44.8 degree C and its day temperature was above normal by 7.3 degree C.

Angul recorded 44.3 degree C, Boudh 44.1 degree C and Talcher 44 degree C. Bhubaneswar recorded 41.3 degree C (+3.5 degree C) and Cuttack 42.5 degree C (+5.4 degree C).

The harsh weather has thrown normal life out of gear with no respite in sight as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the searing conditions will continue through the week. “Maximum day temperature is likely to remain above normal by 3 degree C to 6 degree C in some districts of Odisha during next four to five days because of prevailing northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

Heatwave to severe heatwave condition is likely to prevail in some parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.