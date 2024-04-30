Tight vigil to check MCC violations as polls near

SAMBALPUR : With political activities picking up pace, the district administration has strengthened vigil to check excessive campaign expenses, distribution of freebies, bribe in cash or in kind, movement of illegal arms, liquor, drugs and anti-social elements during the election process.

Flying squad, static surveillance and joint enforcement teams have been deployed to monitor poll code violations. In Sambalpur, three flying squad teams have been deployed in each Assembly segment since March 16. Each team consists of a magistrate, ASI, three armed police personnel and a videographer.

These teams are addressing complaints received through cVIGIL app and toll free number 1950 or through any other means. The teams are randomly inspecting vehicles to check movement of illegal cash, freebies, drugs, liquor, arms and enforcing model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines besides taking suo-motu action against any violation.

As on Monday, 177 complaints were received through cVIGIL app in Sambalpur Parliamentary Constituency. All these complaints have been disposed of. A total of Rs 1,038 lakh was seized by various enforcement agencies. In Sambalpur Assembly segment, 14 complaints were received and Rs 2,03,500 seized.

The cVIGIL app provides time-stamped evidentiary proof of the MCC/expenditure violation where a citizen can click a photo or video. The app prioritises actions by authorities and user status reports within 100 minutes. Whenever a complaint is received, the flying squad team reaches the spot immediately to seize the items, gather evidences and record statements of the witnesses and persons from whom the items are seized.

These team attend to all MCC violations and related complaints of threat, intimidation, movement of anti-social elements besides election expenditure incurred or authorised by the candidate/political party.