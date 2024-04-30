Union minister urges voters in Odisha to support BJP for development

ANGUL : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rallied support for the BJP during an election meeting in Athamallik, urging voters to elect the party to propel India to the forefront of global leadership, on Monday.

Addressing an election meeting at Athamallik, he expressed confidence in the BJP’s potential to form the government in the state for the first time and the third time nationally.

Pradhan underscored the importance Odia self-esteem and fostering development. He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent TV interview, where the PM emphasised the preservation of Odia language and culture, terming the current election as pivotal for safeguarding these values. Pradhan urged voters to empower the Prime Minister to harness Odisha’s abundant natural resources and transform the state into a prosperous place. “I am optimistic that the people of Odisha are aligning with the BJP’s vision under Modi’s leadership. People’s support is the greatest asset,” the leader affirmed.

However, Pradhan lamented the lack of basic amenities in Odisha. “There are issues such as inadequate access to drinking water, irrigation, and essential services like education and healthcare which are left unaddressed. The state government is involved in rampant corruption which is hindering progress and failing to address unemployment and women’s safety concerns,” he alleged.

Asserting that Naveen Patnaik’s administration has neglected the welfare of Odia people, Pradhan rallied against the arrogance of the ruling party, predicting a wave of change in the state. He urged supporters to disseminate Modi’s message at the grassroots level so that collective action can be initiated.

Earlier, Pradhan led a massive roadshow, attracting local residents to join the BJP, further strengthening the party’s presence in the region. Among those present were Assembly candidate Sanjeeb Sahoo and other party members.