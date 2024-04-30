Van mows down 65-yr-old in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR : A 65-year-old woman was crushed to death by a pick-up van at Randha Chowk under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district on Monday. The deceased Malati Behera of Chikarada village was a vegetable vendor.

The incident took place when she went to a wholesale vegetable market at Randha Chowk to purchase stock for her shop. On her way back, a speedy fish-laden van travelling from Ichchapur to Berhampur ran over her. She died on the spot. After the mishap, the van driver managed to flee, abandoning the vehicle on the road.

Irate locals blocked the national highway demanding compensation for the deceased’s family and arrest of the driver. However, road blockade was removed after police reached the spot and pacified the agitators. Police sent the body for postmortem and seized the pick-up van.

Locals said, the area remains crowded as villagers from both sides of the NH rely on vegetable market.

The absence of traffic police at the spot has led to frequent road accidents. Despite repeated requests to the district administration and NHAI authorities to construct a foot over bridge or underpass to prevent such accidents, no action has been taken so far, they alleged.