BHUBANESWAR: In a sudden development, BJD Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta on Wednesday resigned from the upper house of the Parliament – and primary membership of the regional party – 21 months ahead of her tenure.

A tribal leader from Kudumi community of Mayurbhanj district, Mohanta was elected to the Rajya Sabha on April 3, 2020 and her tenure was to end on April 2, 2026.

Mohanta took to her X handle to announce her resignation, leaving the BJD shocked as the party had no inkling about the MP’s move. “I resigned from Rajya Sabha today. I have also sent my resignation letter to BJD president Naveen Patnaik. I feel the BJD does not require my service anymore,” she said.

Explaining the reason behind her decision to quit from Rajya Sabha and the BJD, she said, the party had given her opportunity to serve the people of Mayurbhanj district and the state as a member of zilla parishad, and the Rajya Sabha.

In her resignation letter to the BJD president, Mohanta said, “I feel that there is no requirement of my service as well as my community in the Biju Janata Dal. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest. I request you to accept my resignation.”