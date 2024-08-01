Odisha doctor’s body missing in Wayanad landslides found, govt sends team to Kerala

BHUBANESWAR: The body of Bishnu Prasad Chinara, one of the two doctors from Odisha missing in the Wayanad landslides, was reportedly recovered on Wednesday even as the government moved a team to Kerala.

Chinara, his wife Priyadarshini Paul along with another doctor couple Swadheen Panda and Sweekruti Mahapatra were vacationing at Chooralmala in Wayanad when the calamity struck on Monday night.

While whereabouts of Panda is yet to be ascertained, Priyadarshini and Sweekruti were rescued in a serious condition. “We have received information from Kerala that Chinara’s body has been found. After re-verification, arrangements will be made to bring the mortal remains to Odisha,” said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari. He said the condition of Priyadarshini and Sweekruti is stable but they are still under treatment. Sweekruti is apparently on ventilator support.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief at Chinara’s demise. He said two officers have been sent to Kerala to coordinate with the government in rescue and related operations. Following the CM’s directive, director of Culture department and Odia diaspora (Odisha Paribar) Dilip Routrai and joint director (health services) Dr Arghya Pradhan left for Wayanad.

The chief minister also directed Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to remain in contact with the Kerala government.

Sources said Priyadarshini is a nursing faculty member at DRIEMS Nursing College in Tangi, while Chinara and Sweekruti are doctors belonging to the Odisha Medical Health Services and were pursuing their PG in Hi-Tech Medical College, Bhubaneswar. Panda is a senior resident at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

While family members of Chinara are camping at Wayanad, relatives of Panda are scheduled to reach soon. A family member of Chinara informed that the couple was staying at a homestay close to a waterfall that eventually came in the path of the deadly landslide.