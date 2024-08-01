Odisha: Minor tribal student found dead in hostel bathroom

BARGARH: A Class IX student residing in a tribal hostel in Padampur was found hanging in the hostel bathroom on Tuesday night. While the hostel authorities termed it as suicide, the family of the deceased has alleged murder.

The deceased (14) was a resident of Jhankarpali village under the Melchamunda police station. He was staying at the Anwesha hostel for SC, ST students in Padampur. As per hostel authorities, the minor had an examination paper scheduled on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, he carried his dinner to his room a little early. The last time his hostel mates saw him was around 8.30 pm. Subsequently in the night, when one of the students went to the bathroom and found the door locked for a long time, he informed the hostel staff who broke open the door to find the boy hanging from a rod in the bathroom ceiling.

Though, he was immediately rushed to Padampur hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead. The deceased only had marks around his neck. Later, the hostel authorities informed his parents and the police.