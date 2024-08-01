Odisha: Minor tribal student found dead in hostel bathroom

BARGARH: A Class IX student residing in a tribal hostel in Padampur was found hanging in the hostel bathroom on Tuesday night. While the hostel authorities termed it as suicide, the family of the deceased has alleged murder.
The deceased (14) was a resident of Jhankarpali village under the Melchamunda police station. He was staying at the Anwesha hostel for SC, ST students in Padampur. As per hostel authorities, the minor had an examination paper scheduled on Wednesday.
On Tuesday evening, he carried his dinner to his room a little early. The last time his hostel mates saw him was around 8.30 pm. Subsequently in the night, when one of the students went to the bathroom and found the door locked for a long time, he informed the hostel staff who broke open the door to find the boy hanging from a rod in the bathroom ceiling.
Though, he was immediately rushed to Padampur hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead. The deceased only had marks around his neck. Later, the hostel authorities informed his parents and the police.
Padampur SDPO, BB Bhoi said, “The hostel authorities have lodged a complaint of suicide. We have launched an investigation in that direction. However, the parents of the boy are alleging murder. The actual cause will be ascertained after we receive the autopsy reports.”
Father of the deceased, Chudamani Kumbhar said, “My son has been killed by someone at the hostel. I had gone to meet him on Sunday. He was fine and seemed happy. I bought him food and other necessities he asked for. How can he take such a drastic step?” He had enmity with none and was a sober child. There could have been some dispute among the students due to which he might have been strangulated to death, alleged Chudamani.
“The mark on his neck did not seem natural. The hostel authorities are not clarifying anything. They also did not respond well when I reached here,” he said.
Superintendent of the hostel, Parshuram Dharua said, “When the incident took place, I was not present at the hostel. Later, when I reached there, the staff had already recovered his body from the bathroom. We will inquire into the matter and question the students and staff.”