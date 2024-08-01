Purohit demands CBI probe into Rs 60K crore mining scam in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: BJP’s Bargarh Lok Sabha member Pradip Purohit on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy to initiate a CBI inquiry into the multi-crore mining scam in Odisha as per the recommendation of Justice MB Shah commission.

Raising the issue under Rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Purohit drew the attention of the mines minister to the large-scale scam in iron ore mining in Odisha during the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

He said 95 mines, out of which 47 were operating without any forest clearance, are adversely affecting rivers, lakes, forests and tribal areas in different parts of the state due to excess mining beyond the permissible limit.

Purohit dubbed the then BJD government as the main accused of the mining scam. He said the previous regime in collusion with mining leaseholders allowed to loot the rich minerals resulting in a scam of around Rs 60,000 crore. This prompted the Supreme Court to direct the central government to set up a commission of inquiry. Accordingly, the Shah Committee was formed.

After an exhaustive investigation, the commission recommended the Centre for a CBI probe into the massive scam. However, no action has been taken against the mining mafia yet. “I request the minister of mines to initiate a CBI inquiry into the allegations against the mining mafia, as recommended by the Shah Committee, and take appropriate action,” the BJP MP said.