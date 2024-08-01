Urban local bodies asked to form RRTs to tackle urban deluge in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With multiple cities and towns in the state facing waterlogging during monsoon, the Odisha government has asked all the urban local bodies (ULBs) to form rapid response teams (RRTs) for prompt response to urban flooding.

Reviewing the monsoon preparedness of ULBs on Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development secretary Usha Padhee said the civic bodies must work in a proactive manner to address the issue of waterlogging in their respective areas.

Padhee stressed the need for effective water management systems and community participation in tackling waterlogging issues during monsoon. “We must have to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents by providing an immediate and efficient response to any waterlogging concerns,” she said.

The ULBs were asked to involve local communities in identifying areas vulnerable to urban flooding and keep a dedicated helpline and mobile application ready to deal with the waterlogging crisis.

With cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack facing waterlogging at several places, the H&UD secretary asked officials of the ULBs concerned to go for upgradation of existing drainage system and ensure their proper maintenance.

Emphasis was also laid on interdepartmental coordination for a unified approach in dealing with waterlogging challenges in urban areas.