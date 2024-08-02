NIT-Rourkela student secures Rs 1.2 crore package during placement

ROURKELA: Despite global economic challenges and layoffs, the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) reported an impressive placement season for 2023-24, securing around 1,300 job offers. Among the biggest achievements, one student received a record-breaking annual package of Rs 1.2 crore.

A total of 342 companies, nearly 40 per cent of which were first-time recruiters, participated in the placement drive.

Alongside the highest offer, two other students received packages between Rs 80 lakh and just under Rs 1.2 crore per annum. The average Cost to Company (CTC) across all programmes stood at Rs 12.89 LPA with the flagship BTech programme averaging Rs 14.05 LPA.

Notably, 53 students received annual packages exceeding Rs 30 LPA. The core sector emerged as the leading recruiter, accounting for over 50 per cent of the offers. The Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department recorded the highest average CTC at Rs 19.08 LPA, followed closely by the Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering departments, with average CTCs of Rs 18.31 LPA and Rs 18 LPA, respectively.

NIT-R director professor K Umamaheshwar Rao praised the achievement, stating, “The successful 2023-24 placement season at NIT-R displays the exceptional talent cultivated within our institution.” He emphasised that the institute’s focus on education, technical training, and a student-centric approach had significantly strengthened the students’ prospects for securing coveted internships and job opportunities.

Head of the Career Development Centre at NIT-R, professor Bibhuti B Nayak said, “NIT-R has achieved an incredible feat this year. Despite the initial slowdown in hiring, we adapted by leveraging our strengths in the core sector, resulting in a historic placement season. This success reflects the brilliance and dedication that NIT Rourkela is known for.”

The flagship BTech programme achieved an 82.3 per cent placement rate, with the Department of Ceramic Engineering securing cent per cent placement. Core sectors led recruitment with approximately 50 per cent of total placements, followed by Software & IT Services at 18 per cent and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) at 11.2 per cent. Other sectors included Electronics, Analytics & Consulting, Education, Design, and Healthcare.