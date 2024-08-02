No regular faculty members in four public universities in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Four public universities in the state, since their inception, have no regular faculty members, be it professors, associate or assistant professors, and are entirely managed by guest faculty members.

These are Odia university at Satyabadi, Khallikote Unitary university at Ganjam, Dharanidhar university at Keonjhar and Vikram Dev university at Koraput. While Khallikote autonomous college was upgraded as a unitary university in August 2021, the remaining three are new ones set up within the last academic year.

Like Khallikote, Dharanidhar and Vikram Dev autonomous colleges were also upgraded to universities. While Dharanidhar university was set up last year, the government is yet to sanction any of the regular faculty positions for it.

Following a state government directive in February this year, the university advertised for hiring 110 guest faculty members of which 70 have been selected and their recruitment is under progress. At present, 25 guest faculty members are managing the show here.

In the case of Odia university, which was inaugurated by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in January this year, the government sanctioned 21 regular posts. However, the university opened with only six Odia faculty members who were roped in from other colleges on deputation basis. Khallikote Unitary university, on the other hand, has been operational since 2021. But, no appointments were made against any of the 112 sanctioned posts. According to reports, the university this year advertised for 130 guest faculty members and recruited 60 after the elections were over.

Likewise, Vikram Dev university which was upgraded in February last year was sanctioned 111 regular faculty positions but again, no appointments were made. University sources said it plans to hire 80 guest teachers soon.

Academician PK Mohanty said while there is nothing wrong with hiring guest faculty members, this is not a feasible option as far as NAAC evaluations are concerned. Universities are marked negative and ranked low if they do not adhere to the UGC faculty ratio for PG departments which is currently, four (assistant professors): two (associate professors): 1 (professor).