Odisha: BDO takes a tractor trip to Khairput to gauge damage

MALKANGIRI: The washed-away culvert in Khairput block of Malkangiri district would be reconstructed within 15 days and a detailed proposal regarding crop loss and damage to houses submitted to the government soon.

The block development officer (BDO) of Khairput Umashankar Koya assured this and the redressal of other grievances to villagers of Chepalpada during his visit to the place on Wednesday.

The roads were in such a deplorable state that the officer had to travel by a tractor to reach the village. The Khairput block was worst affected in the recent rains and flooding thereafter. From Khemaguru, the officer, accompanied by local sarpanch Surya Jigdi, DWS senior engineer Bhisma Mallick, and Khairput block assistant engineer, navigated 12 km of hilly terrain on the tractor.

As the BDO reached the village, complaints poured in from villagers about drinking water scarcity, damage to crops and houses, and substandard roads under construction.

He discussed plans with engineers for constructing high-quality culverts and roads after the rains, which had washed away existing infrastructure. The BDO also reviewed the incomplete school building in the village. During his visit to the local school, Koya saw only 12 students present, with none from nearby villages attending due to a dangerous nullah swollen by rainwater. He instructed the authorities to clear the cement stock stored at the school to make room for classes.