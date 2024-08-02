Odisha: Bust of Kargil war hero unveiled

BHUBANESWAR: The Padmapani Vihar Society has installed bust of Kargil war hero Major Padmapani Acharya on its premises.

The bust was unveiled by Acharya’s wife Charulata recently in presence of senior defence and civil officials and their family members.

President of the society and former OPSC chairman Brig (Dr) LC Patnaik highlighted the sacrifices of the Armed forces in protecting the sovereignty of the country since Independence. He also praised the commitment and sacrifices of the families and children of the Armed forces who remain separated for years when their husbands and parents are posted in mountains and high altitude border areas.

Charulata, who stays at Hyderabad, conveyed her appreciation for the president and other members for having arranged the function in honour of her late husband. She was only married for three years, when her husband achieved martyrdom.

For his daring action, the war hero has been conferred with the country’s second highest gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously.