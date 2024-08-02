Odisha: Sambalpuri din celebrated with fanfare

SAMBALPUR: Fervour gripped denizens of Sambalpur on ‘Sambalpuri Din’ which was celebrated with fanfare here on Monday.

Two cultural organisations, Paschimanchal Ekta Manch and Sambalpuri Ekta Manch organised the celebrations in a grand way.

While one event was held at Gangadhar Mandap, another took place at Jail chowk. The residents donning Sambalpuri attire were seen thronging both the events to celebrate the day.

Performances of eminent artistes of the region drew a huge crowd, besides cultural performances. Both the programmes were graced by by Minister of Drinking Water and Panchayati Raj, Rabi Narayan Naik, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra.

On the occasion, Governor Raghubar Das, CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Sambalpur MP and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared video messages for people and wished them through social media platform ‘X’.

To mark the day, the government officials at collectorate, GM University and, Sambalpur University besides several other institutions also wore Sambalpuri attire to their offices.

Sambalpuri Din is observed on August 1 in the region to celebrate the birth anniversary of the doyen of Sambalpuri literature and culture Satya Narayan Bohidar.