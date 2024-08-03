Four of family die of food poisoning in Raichur

RAICHUR/KALABURAGI : Four persons from a family died of food poisoning at Kallur village of Sirwar taluk in Raichur district on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Bhimanna (60), Eeramma (54), Mallesh and Parvati (17).

Raichur SP Puttamadaiah told TNIE that the family had consumed chapati, mutton curry and cluster beans curry at their house on Wednesday. As they started suffering from uneasiness and stomach ache, they went to a hospital nearby on the same day. They returned home after taking some medicines.

But as they continued to feel sick on Thursday too, they visited the hospital again. Three of them died at home, while one died in hospital. Another woman, Mallamma, who too had consumed the food and fallen ill, is recovering, the SP said. The food samples which the deceased consumed have been collected to find out the reason behind their deaths.