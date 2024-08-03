Labourer dies after falling into furnace at Odisha power plant

JHARSUGUDA: A contract labourer working at SMC Power Generation Ltd in Jharsuguda tragically died after allegedly falling into a blast furnace early on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Devnarayan Mohato (36), was employed by Chowdhury Enterprises, working under the principal employer, SMC Power Generation Ltd.

Mohato, who was stationed near the furnace in the SMS Unit 2, reportedly fell into it while on duty.

Co-workers managed to rescue him and rushed him to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Company officials have declined to comment on the incident.

Jharsuguda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umashankar Singh stated that the police were informed of the incident in the morning.

"The deceased is from Muzaffarpur (Bihar). We have notified his family members and are awaiting their arrival to proceed with legal actions," said Singh.