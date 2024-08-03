Odisha: Centre approves 600 MW Upper Indravati project

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has cleared the 600 MW Upper Indravati mega pumped storage hydroelectric project (PSP) to be set up Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) Ltd. Another PSP with a capacity of generating 2,000 MW power will be established in Karnataka.

The Upper Indravati project will have four stages, each having a capacity of generating 150 MW power, in Kalahandi district. The complex will consist of two reservoirs - upper and lower along with the underground storage unit.

Sources said the one-of-its-kind project has been designed in such a way that it will re-utilise water of the upper reservoir which is being released from existing hydroelectric power station. Power will be generated when water moves from the upper reservoir to the lower through turbine.

The reservoir formed on Indravati due to construction of four dams across the river and its tributaries Podagada, Kapur and Muram having live storage capacity of 1455.76 million cubic metre (MCM) will be the upper reservoir for the PSP. The lower reservoir with live storage capacity of 5 MCM will be formed after construction of earthen embankments of 18 metre height at the foothill of the Mukhiguda town. It will act as a downstream reservoir so as to enable the PSP to operate as a peak station.

An OHPC official said the power plant for the PSP will be equipped with four vertical-axis reversible-type hydroelectric units each having a generator-motor and a pump-turbine to generate 150 MW power. “As per the DPR, an underground power house having installation of four reversible turbine each of 150 MW capacity operating under a rated head of 344.37 metre in generating mode and 379.17 metre in pumping mode will be set up, besides a transformer hall equipped with step-up transformer and GI Switchyard. This will act as a giant power storage station and release power when required,” he said.

Earlier, the state government had sought the Centre’s approval for three projects. Two more in the pipeline are 500 MW Balimela PSP in Malkangiri and 300 MW Upper Kolab PSP in Koraput.