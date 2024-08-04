18-year-old Malayali girl helps Odia woman heal after latter's husband dies in Wayanad landslides

BHUBANESWAR: The wounds on Priyadarshini Paul’s body would heal but memories of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad that killed her husband, Dr Bishnu Chinara, will never fade. The trauma, too, would have stayed had it not been for a stranger who helped her overcome.

Amidst the spectre of devastation, the only hope that Baripada’s Priyadarshini saw was in Sania, an 18-year-old resident of Kalpetta in Wayanad. Not only did Sania get a traumatised Priyadarshini to speak but also took care of her till she was discharged from the Moopen’s Medical College at Wayanad on Saturday.

Priyadarshini reached Odisha on the day while her husband’s mortal remains were brought back from Wayanad to his home in Choudwar in an ambulance.

On Tuesday, Linora, the homestay in the tourist town of Chooralmala where the couple stayed, was flattened and both Priyadarshini and Dr Chinara were swept away in torrents of muddy water and boulders.

At around 2 am, Priyadarshini heard a loud noise and woke up to see water entering the room. “She woke her husband up but within minutes, water and boulders gushed in and they were swept away. Priyadarshini found herself on the verandah of a school in the wee hours of Tuesday while Bishnu was untraceable. She was rescued by locals,” said Harish Paul, her father.