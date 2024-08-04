All ministers to visit districts, explain budget, welfare measures in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to send its ministers to all the districts to explain the people about welfare measures undertaken in the first budget presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons here that the BJP and the government will work in tandem to carry the message of the government to the people and solicit their opinions and suggestion for further improvement of programmes and schemes.

With Opposition BJD dubbing the BJP as a ‘name-changer’ government, the ruling party has decided to explain how all the new schemes of the government are aligned with Odia Asmita and way better than the previous government.

Each of the 15 ministers in the Mohan Majhi government will visit two districts each during which they will interact with people and local media and give them a bird’s eye view of the budget. “The party and the government will work separately for a common purpose,” Harichandan said.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal who is currently touring undivided Koraput districts said the party decided in the recently held state executive committee meeting that the party organisations will work in close coordination with the government. The party will take the government programmes to panchayat level. “BJP is a people’s government and there will be no barrier between the people and the government. The chief minister is meeting people regularly without any hindrance. Now they will get the opportunity to meet the ministers in their districts,” he said.