Development and transparency key priorities: Odisha Dy CM Singhdeo

BARIPADA: Ministers will stay in headquarters from Monday to Thursday and visit districts for public interest on other days, said Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo here on Saturday.

Addressing a review meeting on development programmes of Mayurbhanj district, the deputy CM asserted, the new BJP government prioritises development across all sectors and transparency. He alleged that the last government deprived people of basic facilities and justice.

Criticising the previous BJD government alleging neglect of public issues, Singhdeo directed district administration and Agriculture department officials to resolve issues of farmers and regularly update MLAs and MPs on progress of the programmes.

Overseeing the Energy and Agriculture departments, he said the meeting aimed at expediting ongoing development in the Energy and Agriculture departments to address public issues. He emphasised the need for immediate resolution of power supply problems, particularly for farmers needing irrigation. He asked officials to listen to public grievances and ensure power supply reaches all areas, preventing people from living in darkness.

The deputy CM highlighted the BJP’s commitment to transparency and public engagement, which allows direct access to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other ministers.

He detailed the BJP’s execution agenda, including financial assistance from the corpus fund for project implementation and the launch of Subhadra Yojana on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

In attendance were Mayurbhanj MP Nabacharan Majhi, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli, Bangiriposi MLA Sanjali Murmu, Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei, and Rairangpur MLA Jalen Naik. However, Singhdeo expressed discontent over the chief district agriculture officer’s absence in the meeting.