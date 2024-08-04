Labourer dies after falling into induction furnace in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: A contract labourer working at SMC Power Generation Limited died after falling into an induction furnace early on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Devnarayan Mohato (36), was employed by Chowdhury Enterprises, a contract agency supplying manpower to SMC Power Generation Limited. Mohato was stationed near the furnace in the SMS Unit 2 when he fell into the furnace while on duty.

The other workers managed to rescue him and rushed him to Burla Medical College, where he was declared dead. Jharsuguda sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Umashankar Singh stated that the police were informed of the incident in the morning.

“The deceased is from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. We have notified his family members and are awaiting their arrival to proceed with legalities,” said Singh. Company officials declined to comment on the incident.

Jharsuguda assistant director of factory and boiler, Archana Dash, confirmed that a worker fell into the induction furnace at 6.45 am. Dash visited the site, conducted an inquiry, and reported to the government. Furnace No 3 has been shut down until compliance is confirmed, while four other furnaces remain operational.