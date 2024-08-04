Odisha temple management to take decision on ‘arpan rice’

BHUBANESWAR: As a fresh controversy has broken out over the use of rice collected by ‘arpan raths’ during the previous BJD government, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Saturday said a decision on it will be taken by the Srimandir management committee.

The minister told mediapersons that the rice collected by the ‘arpan raths’ is not fit for use. Besides, it cannot also be offered to the Lords in the Jagannath temple, he said and added that the temple management committee will discuss the issue in its next meeting. The government will take a decision basing on the committee’s decision, he added.

Earlier, the Congress had come down heavily on the BJD over the issue. Congress deputy chief whip Ashok Das said that ‘arpan rath’ and collection of rice were part of the BJD’s election campaign which backfired. However, dismissing the allegations, BJD legislator Pradip Dishari said there should not be any politics over ‘arpan rice’ as people donated it voluntarily. He said the temple administration should have preserved it. Secretary of the Mahasuara Nijog of Jagannath temple at Puri Narayan Mahasuara said over 14,000 quintal of rice were collected during the drive and only 4,000 quintal used. The rest remained unused, he added.