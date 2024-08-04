Orissa HC asks LIC to disburse claim, says customer care is key

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed concern over insurance companies readily accepting premiums from their clients and often adopting practices that result in significant challenges for policyholders at the time of filing claims.

“This dichotomy between the ease of premium collection and the rigorous scrutiny applied during the claims process highlights a critical area of concern in the insurance industry,” the high court underscored while directing the Life Insurance Corporation of India to correct the identified error and reassess the claim made in a policy and disburse the amount to the nominee within a week.

In a judgment officially released on Saturday, the single Judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi observed, the process of paying premiums is streamlined, with multiple options available to ensure timely and hassle-free payments. However, when it comes to the moment of truth -filing a claim - policyholders often encounter a starkly different experience. The claims process can be arduous, marked by extensive documentation requirements, prolonged investigations and meticulous scrutiny of every detail. “Clients may find themselves entangled in bureaucratic red tape, facing delays and denials that can exacerbate their distress, particularly during times of personal loss or crisis,” the bench observed.