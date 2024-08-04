Road communication hit after bridge submerges

MALKANGIRI: Communication was disrupted between Malkangiri and Motu on National Highway 326 for several hours on Saturday due to the incessant rains that triggered flood-like situation submerging low-lying bridges at Kangrukonda and Potteru.

While rainwater submerged the bridge at Kangrukonda and Potteru, police closed the entry points of these two bridges as a precautionary measure.

However, road communication on NH-326 was later restored after the floodwater receded from both the bridges. Communication between Kalimela and Podia also resumed after water dropped at the low-lying bridge near Kalimela Kanyashram.

The district has received an average rainfall of 66.62 mm during the last 24 hours. While Podia block has received the highest rainfall at 92 mm, it was followed by Mathili at 79 mm, Korukonda 77 mm, Malkangiri 70 mm, Khairput 53 mm, Chitrakonda 49 mm and Kalimela 46.4 mm.

Meanwhile, the water level in Balimela Dam stands at 1,485.30 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet.The dam has received 53 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours.