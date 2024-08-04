Suspension of government bus service causes inconvenience

MALKANGIRI: Passengers here have been facing difficulties as the Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva, earlier known as LAccMI bus services, has been halted on six routes in the district since last Thursday. This suspension reportedly follows directions from higher authorities in the Transport department.

The abrupt cancellation of buses on routes between Malkangiri district headquarters and Korukonda, Khairput, Chitrakonda, Mathili, Podia, and Kalimela block headquarters has caused inconvenience to passengers, who now rely on private buses and pay higher fares.

“The AC buses provided assured and affordable transportation for people like us, particularly women, and were a great help during the scorching summer heat,” said Dulari Kirsani, a resident of Chitrakonda.

Malkangiri RTO Bhagirathi Nayak confirmed that the permits for these six AC buses were temporarily suspended from August 1 following a directive from the state Transport department.

Sources said, private bus operators had complained about timing clashes with the government AC buses on the same routes, leading to the temporary suspension until the issue is resolved.

Nayak assured that the AC buses would resume service after receiving government approval.

Malkangiri district transport manager (DTM) Bibhu Prasad Tripathi emphasised that the government buses have five-year permits, and only the operation of the seven AC buses on these routes has been temporarily suspended. He reiterated that the service would resume following the government’s direction, acknowledging that private bus owners had raised concerns about schedule conflicts.

The LAccMI bus service was first launched in the state from Malkangiri on October 12 last year by then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.